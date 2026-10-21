Jamia forms panel to draft students’ union constitution amid hunger strike after 20 years

Amid an ongoing hunger strike by students demanding the restoration of the Students’ Union, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday constituted a committee to draft the union’s constitution, nearly 20 years after it was dissolved in 2006.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif, following discussions between the protesting students and a seven-member committee constituted by the university on October 18.

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The newly formed five-member panel will examine the circumstances leading to the union’s dissolution, relevant court rulings, the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations (2007) and the university’s existing ordinances and statutes. It will draft the constitution in accordance with Article 23(J) and (K) of the JMI Act, 1988.

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According to an official notification, the panel comprises Prof Luqman Ahmad Khan, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; Prof Zubair Meenai, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare; Prof Amarjeet Singh; and Prof Aslam Khan.

The development follows several rounds of discussions between the administration and the protesters. However, the university said the students’ representatives did not agree to sign the minutes of the meetings held on October 20.

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With the hunger strike continuing, the university has deployed a medical team under Chief Medical Officer Irshad Husain Naqvi to monitor the students’ health and stationed an ambulance at the protest site.

The administration also expressed concern over the protest at Ghalib Lawns, which began on October 12, alleging that the historic Ghalib statue and university property, including gates, walls and departmental buildings, had been damaged during the agitation.

While reiterating its commitment to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, the university appealed to students to protect campus infrastructure and heritage. It said the restoration of the union required a thorough examination of the legal framework and compliance with court orders and statutory provisions.