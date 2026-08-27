Jamia gets Rs 67.23 lakh grant for antimicrobial resistance research

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded a Rs 67.23-lakh grant by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for research and specialised training in antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

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The grant has been sanctioned under the “Support to Institutions and Scientific Professionals/Bodies/Associations” component of the DHR’s Human Resource Development (HRD) Scheme and will support JMI’s proposal titled “Molecular and Multi Omics Approaches in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Diagnostics to Therapeutics.”

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The project will run for five years. The initiative will focus on specialised training in molecular and multi-omics approaches, covering AMR diagnostics, multi-omics research and development of therapeutic strategies. It is also aimed at strengthening biomedical research and building skilled human resources in the rapidly evolving field of AMR, in line with the objectives of the Skill India programme.

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Shama Parveen, professor at JMI’s Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences (CIRBSc), is the principal investigator of the project. Her research areas include molecular biology, virology, infectious diseases and translational biomedical research. She has previously completed projects funded by agencies including DBT, CSIR, DST, UGC and CCRUM-AYUSH.

The approved project also includes Prof Imtaiyaz Hasan, Prof Asimul Islam, Prof SN Kazim and Prof Rajan Patel as co-investigators. Their expertise will support interdisciplinary training in areas, including molecular biology, computational approaches and drug discovery.

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The programme is expected to strengthen JMI’s contribution to AMR research while promoting advanced scientific training and interdisciplinary collaboration to develop researchers and professionals capable of addressing the growing global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

The university said the DHR grant marks an important step towards advancing cutting-edge biomedical research, strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration and building a robust research and training ecosystem in antimicrobial resistance.