DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Jamia gets Rs 67.23 lakh grant for antimicrobial resistance research

Jamia gets Rs 67.23 lakh grant for antimicrobial resistance research

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jamia Millia Islamia. File
Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded a Rs 67.23-lakh grant by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for research and specialised training in antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Advertisement

The grant has been sanctioned under the “Support to Institutions and Scientific Professionals/Bodies/Associations” component of the DHR’s Human Resource Development (HRD) Scheme and will support JMI’s proposal titled “Molecular and Multi Omics Approaches in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Diagnostics to Therapeutics.”

Advertisement

The project will run for five years. The initiative will focus on specialised training in molecular and multi-omics approaches, covering AMR diagnostics, multi-omics research and development of therapeutic strategies. It is also aimed at strengthening biomedical research and building skilled human resources in the rapidly evolving field of AMR, in line with the objectives of the Skill India programme.

Advertisement

Shama Parveen, professor at JMI’s Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences (CIRBSc), is the principal investigator of the project. Her research areas include molecular biology, virology, infectious diseases and translational biomedical research. She has previously completed projects funded by agencies including DBT, CSIR, DST, UGC and CCRUM-AYUSH.

The approved project also includes Prof Imtaiyaz Hasan, Prof Asimul Islam, Prof SN Kazim and Prof Rajan Patel as co-investigators. Their expertise will support interdisciplinary training in areas, including molecular biology, computational approaches and drug discovery.

Advertisement

The programme is expected to strengthen JMI’s contribution to AMR research while promoting advanced scientific training and interdisciplinary collaboration to develop researchers and professionals capable of addressing the growing global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

The university said the DHR grant marks an important step towards advancing cutting-edge biomedical research, strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration and building a robust research and training ecosystem in antimicrobial resistance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts