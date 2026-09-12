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Home / Delhi / Jamia hostel protest: AISA claims students assaulted, university refutes charge

Jamia hostel protest: AISA claims students assaulted, university refutes charge

The protest, which entered its third day on Saturday, began after some students complained about poor quality food being served in the mess

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Security personnel deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. Representative image/PTI file
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Amid the ongoing protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia's Jammu and Kashmir Girls' Hostel, the All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday accused the assistant proctor of assaulting students, a charge denied by the university.

University officials claimed that some students broke two hostel gates and manhandled members of the proctorial team late Friday night.

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The protest, which entered its third day on Saturday, began after some students complained about poor quality food being served in the mess. They alleged that insects and foreign objects had been found in the food.

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The students are demanding cancellation of the contract of the existing hostel mess vendor, appointment of female staff in the mess, and action against hostel authorities. They are also seeking an assurance that the protesting students would not face disciplinary action.

AISA alleged that the university has failed to implement assurances given to the students regarding their demands.

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It also alleged that Assistant Proctor Maqsood Ahmad Malik manhandled and assaulted students near the Dean of Students' Welfare office around 1 am on Friday after they resisted his attempts to intimidate them.

The mobile phone of a student was snatched as she was recording the incident, the students' body alleged.

According to AISA, electricity was switched off in the area near the Centenary Gate where the students were protesting and barricades were put up to isolate them.

University officials, however, said most of the students' demands were accepted on the first day of the protest and accused the protesters of escalating the situation.

"Students broke two gates of the girls' hostel, putting everyone's security at risk, and manhandled members of the proctorial team," a Jamia Millia Islamia spokesperson said.

The university said the protesters were not demonstrating at the designated protest site near Gate No. 18.

It further said that lights in certain parts of the campus are routinely switched off as part of energy conservation measures and that the action was not linked to the protest.

University officials also questioned the timing of the protest, alleging that attempts were being made to create a "media spectacle" while the BRICS summit was underway in the national capital.

The two-day BRICS summit began here on Saturday.

Earlier, reports said Jamia Millia Islamia had agreed to change the mess contractor of the Jammu and Kashmir Girls' Hostel following an initial protest.

The students later resumed the protest, claiming that the university did not fulfil its assurances.

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