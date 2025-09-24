Jamia hosts workshop on health tech

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) and the Faculty of Life Sciences, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), jointly organised a workshop on Tuesday titled “Health Tech Disruption, Epigenetics, Startups & the Trillion $ Innovation Wave”.

The event brought together students, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry professionals to explore the vast potential of biotechnology and entrepreneurial innovation in the rapidly evolving health technology sector.

Shibashish Giri, deputy head, Applied Stem Cell Biology and Cell Technology, Leipzig University, Germany, a leading figure in epigenetics and endogenous stem cell research, was the resource person. Giri presented his pioneering work on identifying and reactivating local stem cells of the skin, hair, liver, heart and brain.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rihan Khan Suri, Director, CIE, said, “Our vision is to connect science, innovation and entrepreneurship. This workshop is a step towards enabling our students and innovators to translate cutting-edge research into scalable health solutions.”