Jamia issues show-cause notice to protesting hostel resident amid online classes order

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a show-cause notice to a female hostel resident for allegedly taking emergency leave on misleading grounds and participating in a student protest seeking the restoration of the union, which has been dissolved since 2006.

Issued by the provost of Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls' Hostel, the October 27 notice directed the student to submit a written explanation within 24 hours. It warned that failing to provide a satisfactory response could lead to disciplinary action.

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The development comes as the university has extended online classes till November 24 and shifted its odd-semester examinations to online mode, citing concerns over the prevailing situation on campus and the safety and security of students. The university had earlier ordered online classes till November 8.

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In the October 28 order, the university said it decided at a meeting of deans, heads of departments, directors, and officials, who assessed the campus situation and concluded that physical classes were not conducive to academic activities.

According to the order, practical, fieldwork, project, viva and minor project examinations will be held online from November 25 to November 30, while end-semester theory examinations will take place from December 1 to December 24. Winter vacation will be observed from December 25 to January 12, 2027, with even-semester classes scheduled to begin on January 13.

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A notice circulated by the hostel's discipline committee, as shared by Jamia students, said residents had been asked to take compulsory leave by November 1, citing the shift to online academic activities. The committee said it had raised students' concerns with the provost but was told the instructions came from higher authorities.

The committee said it would implement similar leave instructions in other girls' hostels.

The show-cause notice alleged that the student obtained emergency leave on false or misleading grounds and was later found staying at or participating in the protest site. It described the alleged conduct as a breach of hostel discipline and a violation of hostel rules. The student was asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her for allegedly misusing emergency leave.

The university has been witnessing protests for the last 18 days over students' demands to restore the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and announce an election schedule.

The agitation continued despite the university issuing an order on Monday stating that students' union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. According to the teachers, the union was dissolved twenty years ago following recurring incidents of violence and attacks on teachers, including the then vice-chancellor.

The order also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest. It provided for a committee to enquire into the conduct of security staff during the agitation.

However, the students said the decision fell short of their demands, questioning the absence of a deadline for approving the constitution.

The administration has also alleged widespread campus vandalism, claiming gates and CCTV systems were damaged overnight during the agitation.