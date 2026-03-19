Jamia joins youth exchange programme

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has, for the first time, participated in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER)’s Ashtalakshmi Youth Exchange Programme, sending a 20-member student delegation on a tour to Northeast India from March 15 to 28.

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The fully-funded programme covers air travel, accommodation and other logistics, with the JMI delegation currently hosted at the IIT-Guwahati. Students are taking part in academic interactions, institutional visits and cultural activities as part of the exchange. The initiative aims to promote national integration and cultural understanding by connecting youth from different regions of the country. Through field visits and discussions, participants are being exposed to the socioeconomic and cultural landscape of the northeastern states, along with ongoing developmental initiatives in the region. The programme is being coordinated by Sudhanshu Trivedi, Assistant Professor at the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, who has been appointed as the nodal officer by the Ministry of DoNER and the JMI Vice-Chancellor. JMI officials said such initiatives help broaden students’ intellectual and cultural exposure, while strengthening inter-regional ties and encouraging youth participation in nation building. The university said its involvement in the programme reflects its continued focus on promoting academic exchange, cultural dialogue and youth engagement at the national level.

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