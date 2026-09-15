Jamia Millia Islamia forms panel to probe hostel mess incident

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has constituted a four-member fact-finding committee to probe the CCTV footage linked to an alleged chameleon in pulses incident at one of its school hostels, with the university seeking to ascertain whether the episode was a deliberate attempt to create disruption or bring disrepute to its hostel messes.

The committee will examine the complete CCTV footage, including the events leading up to the incident and the actions of those involved. JMI is also seeking assistance from government investigating agencies to examine the footage and establish facts.

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The university said the footage appears to show a hostel resident taking his bowl of pulses under a mess table, following which a group of students reportedly created a commotion, alleging that a chameleon had been found in the bowl.

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The committee has been mandated to determine whether the incident involved any deliberate wrongdoing, fabrication, misinformation or other misconduct. JMI said appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible in accordance with the applicable rules.

As part of measures to strengthen monitoring, the university has also decided to install additional CCTV cameras in all hostel messes and their kitchens. The surveillance system will facilitate 24X7 monitoring of food preparation, catering and other activities in these areas.

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JMI said food quality and hygiene in its hostel messes are routinely monitored by provosts, wardens, caretakers and mess committees comprising hostel residents. It added that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar also occasionally have meals at the boys and girls hostel messes to monitor food quality.

The administration also expressed concern over the circulation of unverified reels, videos and allegations on social media, saying those found deliberately spreading misinformation or making allegations without substantive and verifiable evidence could face action under the existing rules.

The university appealed to students to refrain from circulating unverified material and assured them that genuine concerns related to food quality, hygiene and hostel facilities would be addressed on priority.