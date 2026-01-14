DT
Home / Delhi / Jamia Millia Islamia named Centre of Excellence in Disability Education

Jamia Millia Islamia named Centre of Excellence in Disability Education

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia University. File photo
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been conferred the status of 'Centre of Excellence in Disability Education Programmes', reinforcing its long-standing commitment to inclusive education and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Since the 1980s, JMI has played a pioneering role in mainstreaming students with disabilities through specialised education, professional training, and rehabilitation. In recognition of its sustained contribution, the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) has granted special recognition to disability-related programmes run by the Department of Teacher Training and Non-Formal Education and the Department of Psychology.

The recognised programmes include B.Ed. and M.Ed. in Special Education (Learning Disability and Visual Impairment) and the Advanced Diploma in Childhood Guidance and Counselling. These courses have been instrumental in training qualified special educators and professionals for diverse educational and rehabilitation settings.

A major highlight of the recognition is the extension of programme approvals for the maximum period of seven years, exceeding earlier norms. The regulatory councils have also approved the refund of processing and approval fees paid by the university, reflecting strong confidence in JMI’s academic standards.

In another significant development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved JMI’s proposal to establish a Department of Disability Studies. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif described the recognition as a milestone in institutionalising disability-focused education, research, and training at the university.

Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi credited the achievement to the sustained efforts of faculty members and expressed confidence that the new department would make a meaningful contribution to teaching and training in the field of disability studies.

