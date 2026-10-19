Jamia Millia Islamia University constitutes 7-member panel to hold talks with protesting students amid campus unrest

Amid ongoing student protests and a hunger strike on campus, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has constituted a seven-member high level committee to engage with the protesting students, hear their grievances and explore ways to restore normalcy at the university.

The committee, constituted by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, comprises senior faculty members and university officials, including five deans. The move comes as students continue to press the administration over their demands.

Advertisement

According to an official notification, the panel includes Prof Iqtidar Mohd Khan, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages; Prof Luqman Ahmad Khan, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; Prof Zubair Meenai, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare; and Prof Tanuja, Dean of Academic Affairs.

Advertisement

The other two members are Prof Mini S Thomas from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Prof Simi Malhotra from the Department of English.

This decision to constitute a panel was discussed during a meeting held on Sunday, which comprised of senior university functionaries, where deliberations were made for the protesting students’ demands.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by the V-C, Registrar, deans of faculties, the Dean of Students’ Welfare, Chief Proctor, hostel provosts and other university officials.

Following the deliberations, the administration decided to constitute the committee to initiate dialogue with the protesting students, examine their grievances and take necessary steps towards resolving the ongoing standoff.

The formation of the panel marks an attempt by the university administration to address the unrest through discussions with students rather than allowing the impasse to continue.