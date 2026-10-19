Jamia Millia Islamia University constitutes 7-member panel to hold talks with protesting students amid campus unrest
It was constituted by V-C Mazhar Asif, comprises senior faculty members and university officials, including 5 deans
Amid ongoing student protests and a hunger strike on campus, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has constituted a seven-member high level committee to engage with the protesting students, hear their grievances and explore ways to restore normalcy at the university.
The committee, constituted by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, comprises senior faculty members and university officials, including five deans. The move comes as students continue to press the administration over their demands.
According to an official notification, the panel includes Prof Iqtidar Mohd Khan, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages; Prof Luqman Ahmad Khan, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; Prof Zubair Meenai, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare; and Prof Tanuja, Dean of Academic Affairs.
The other two members are Prof Mini S Thomas from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Prof Simi Malhotra from the Department of English.
This decision to constitute a panel was discussed during a meeting held on Sunday, which comprised of senior university functionaries, where deliberations were made for the protesting students’ demands.
The meeting was attended by the V-C, Registrar, deans of faculties, the Dean of Students’ Welfare, Chief Proctor, hostel provosts and other university officials.
Following the deliberations, the administration decided to constitute the committee to initiate dialogue with the protesting students, examine their grievances and take necessary steps towards resolving the ongoing standoff.
The formation of the panel marks an attempt by the university administration to address the unrest through discussions with students rather than allowing the impasse to continue.
Office of the Chief Public Relations Officer, Jamia Millia Islamia
Important Press Release
JMI Constitutes a High-Level Committee to Address Students' Grievances and Restore Normalcy on Campus
October 18, 2026
A meeting of senior university functionaries - JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mazhar Asif, Registrar JMI, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Deans of Faculties, Dean Students' Welfare, Chief Proctor, Provosts of hostels, and other officials of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), was held today to deliberate on the demands raised by students who have been sitting on a hunger strike and staging protests.
Following detailed deliberations during this meeting; the University has constituted a high-level, 7-member committee to engage in dialogue with the protesting students, examine their demands, and take necessary steps towards restoring peace and ensuring a return to normalcy on the campus.
Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI
— Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) October 18, 2026