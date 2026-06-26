Jamia Millia Islamia waives entrance test for 5 low-enrolment courses, retains sanskrit programmes; 5 Courses discontinued

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced direct admission to five academic programmes for the 2026–27 academic session after they received applications below 50 per cent of their sanctioned intake.

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In a move aimed at sustaining these programmes, the university has decided to waive the entrance examination and admit students directly.

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The decision was announced through an admission notice issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations.

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Alongside this, the university has discontinued five academic programmes for the current admission cycle due to low enrolment.

The discontinued courses are Master of Hotel Management, PG Diploma in Disaster Management, PG Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English, Diploma in Leather Goods & Footwear Technology, and MFA in Art Management.

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Applicants who had applied for these programmes will receive a full refund of their application fees in their registered bank accounts.

The programmes being offered through direct admission are-

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit – 30 seats

M.A. Sanskrit – 30 seats

M.A. Persian – 30 seats

Diploma in Portuguese (Part-Time) – 15 seats

M.Sc. Biophysics (II Semester) – 20 seats

Together, these programmes account for 125 seats

Explaining the decision to retain the Sanskrit courses, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief PRO Saima Saeed said the university considers Sanskrit an important ancient language and remains committed to promoting its study.

She expressed confidence that student enrolment in both B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit and M.A. Sanskrit is likely to improve over the next two to three years. Keeping this long term vision in mind, the university decided to continue the programmes and offer admissions without conducting an entrance test.

The decision also reflects JMI's effort to keep academically significant but low enrolment programmes alive while making admissions more accessible for interested candidates.

Jamia Millia Islamia has said that the detailed admission schedule for these programmes will be announced shortly.