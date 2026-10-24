Jamia panel urges students to end stir

The high-level committee constituted by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) to address the demands of protesting students has urged them to call off their agitation, maintaining that student union elections cannot be announced until a constitution and electoral mechanism are in place.

In an appeal issued after three rounds of consultations with student representatives, the committee said the university had already initiated steps to restore the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), including the notification of a committee to draft its constitution.

Advertisement

The committee said the students had demanded an immediate announcement of election dates, withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters and removal of the university's security adviser and chief proctor.

Advertisement

Addressing the demand for elections, the panel said no JMISU constitution currently existed, making it legally necessary to frame one before conducting polls. It said the university had notified the JMISU Constitution Draft Committee within 24 hours of its recommendation under Article 23(J) and (K) of the JMI Act.

“The only point of disagreement was the timeframe for elections, as the students wanted an immediate announcement of election dates,” the committee said.

Advertisement

It said, “With no constitution in place, no mechanism for conducting elections and no instrumentality, the demand for the announcement of election dates is pre-mature."

On disciplinary action, the committee said it had urged the university authorities to review all action taken against protesting students after October 12. A notification had already been issued, allowing affected students to seek relief.

Regarding the demand for the removal of the security adviser and chief proctor, the panel said most complaints concerned friction between students and security personnel. It maintained that no evidence of deliberate or planned unfair treatment had been presented during consultations.

However, the committee recommended introducing a model code of conduct for security personnel and providing rigorous sensitisation training to improve their interactions with students.

Appealing for an end to the agitation, the committee urged students to cooperate with the newly constituted drafting committee to facilitate student union elections.

“Carrying on with the protest will only potentially delay the objective of the formation of the JMISU,” it said.

The panel also appealed to teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni to encourage protesting students to end their agitation, stressing that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and institutional processes.