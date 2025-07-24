Jamia partners with Delhi Police to launch cyber club

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today inaugurated a student-led Cyber Club under the Office of the Dean Students’ Welfare with an awareness lecture on cyber security delivered by Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Division), Delhi Police.

Highlighting the increasing threat of cybercrime, Srivastva said, “I believe that Jamia can serve as a role model for others due to the high rankings it has achieved. The Cyber Club is a necessity of the present time and can ensure that the campus remains cyber secure.”

Prof Neelofer Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare, underlined the club’s purpose, stating, “We are proud to inaugurate the Jamia Cyber Club aimed at promoting cyber awareness and digital hygiene. The club will foster responsible digital citizenship and collaborate with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police.”