DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Jamia shifts classes online, shuts gates after staff-student confrontation over union poll protest

Jamia shifts classes online, shuts gates after staff-student confrontation over union poll protest

According to the university administration, efforts by teachers and staff to convince the protesters to vacate the site failed, with students allegedly raising slogans asking faculty members to leave

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:09 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security outside Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: A video grab/ X
Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday shifted all classes online with immediate effect and ordered the closure of campus gates and libraries following a confrontation between protesting students and university staff amid the ongoing agitation demanding restoration of students’ union election.

The decision came after more than 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff members, along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif and Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, held a meeting on the Ansari Auditorium lawns and subsequently marched to the protest site to persuade students to end their agitation.

Advertisement

According to the university administration, efforts by teachers and staff to convince the protesters to vacate the site failed, with students allegedly raising slogans asking faculty members to leave. The administration also alleged that some protesters pushed security personnel, teachers and staff during the confrontation.

Advertisement

Following the developments, the university announced that classes for all courses would be conducted online until further orders. Students have been advised to follow their online schedules and avoid visiting the campus, as university gates and libraries will remain closed.

Earlier in the day, the teaching and non-teaching staff unanimously adopted two resolutions condemning the defacement of campus walls with allegedly objectionable slogans and calling upon the protesting students to end their agitation.

Advertisement

The employees also resolved to repaint the defaced walls and remove slogans which, according to the university, are detrimental to the country’s integrity, security and sovereignty.

The staff expressed concern that the continuing agitation and incidents of vandalism could damage the reputation of the 106-year-old institution. They also objected to the occupation of the Ghalib statue lawns by protesters, maintaining that Gate No. 18 is the designated site for demonstrations.

The developments came a day after a seven-member high-level committee, constituted on October 18 to hold talks with the protesting students, appealed to them to withdraw their agitation. The committee had held four rounds of discussions in an attempt to resolve the standoff.

The university maintained that it had already initiated steps to address the students' demands, including notifying a committee on October 21 to draft a constitution for the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), whose election has remained suspended since 2006.

The administration also referred to its October 21 notification stating that “all disciplinary action taken or initiated against students sitting on protests with causes originating from 12.10.25 till 5.30 pm of 21.10.25 will be reviewed”.

However, the university said these measures had failed to persuade the hunger-striking students to withdraw their protest or reach an agreement with the administration.

The Vice-Chancellor and Registrar also expressed concern that the alleged defacement of university property and objectionable slogans could adversely affect the institution’s reputation and potentially impact students’ future employment, placements and higher education opportunities.

The staff further raised objections to the participation of political leaders and representatives of various organisations in the ongoing agitation, expressing apprehension that their involvement could further escalate tensions on campus.

After the meeting, faculty members and employees marched from the Ansari Auditorium lawns through Gate No. 13 towards Gate No. 7 before reaching the protest site. The university said the staff spent nearly two hours appealing to students to end the agitation before withdrawing following the confrontation.

With the standoff continuing, the administration said the decision to move classes online was necessary to ensure students’ safety and prevent further disruption of academic activities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts