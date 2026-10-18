Jamia students allege forced eviction as protest intensifies

Tensions escalated at Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday after students protesting for the restoration of the university’s students’ union alleged that the administration forcibly removed them from the campus early in the morning and subsequently shut all entry gates, disrupting access to university facilities.

The incident came on the fifth day of a hunger strike demanding the reinstatement of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union (JMISU). According to the All India Students Association (AISA), protesting students were pushed out of the campus around 5 am, following which the university authorities sealed the premises and suspended campus activities.

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The move triggered fresh protests outside the university, with students gathering near Gate No. 7 around 3 pm and demanding that the campus be reopened and normal access restored.

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AISA claimed that despite police detentions and alleged threats from the university administration, students managed to re-enter the campus and continued their sit-in demonstration.

The student organisation accused the administration of attempting to suppress the ongoing agitation instead of engaging in dialogue with the protesters over their demand for the restoration of an elected students’ union.

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Questioning the administration’s decision to restrict campus access, AISA Jamia Secretary Saurabh said, “The university is made up of its students. Then on what authority has the administration shut down the campus? This is an illegal, anti democratic move by an admin which refuses to engage in dialogue with its students and only ever relies on brute force to silence the students.”

The protesters also raised concerns over access to essential university facilities, including the library and canteens, alleging that the restrictions had affected students beyond those participating in the agitation.

AISA reiterated that the restoration of the students’ union remained the central demand of the protest and maintained that the agitation would continue until the students’ demands were addressed.

The organisation also demanded the immediate reopening of the campus and unrestricted access to educational facilities, accusing the administration of using police intervention to deal with student dissent.

The latest confrontation marks a fresh escalation in the five-day agitation, with protesting students seeking the revival of an elected representative body at the university.

The allegations regarding the forced removal of students, police detentions and campus restrictions were made by AISA. The university administration’s response was not available in the information provided.