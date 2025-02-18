Jamia students boycott classes over suspensions, demand revocation

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) boycotted classes on Monday in protest against the suspension of 17 students for their participation in demonstrations.

The protests were sparked by disciplinary action taken earlier against two PhD scholars, whose suspension triggered widespread discontent among students and activists.

The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA), which organised the boycott, accused the university administration of suppressing student activism. “The Jamia administration may lock us out but cannot silence our resistance. Students stand united in the boycott against repression. We refuse to be muted,” AISA said in a statement.

The protesting students marched from the canteen to the office of the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) and submitted a memorandum, demanding the immediate revocation of suspensions. “As the Dean of Students' Welfare, you are supposed to be concerned about the students' welfare. However, the incidents happening on campus against these 17 students do not align with that responsibility,” the memorandum read. Their demands include revocation of FIRs, suspension orders and all disciplinary proceedings against dissenting students.