Jamia students end 18-day stir as varsity sets timeline for union polls

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After 18 days’ of hunger strike and an indefinite sit-in demanding the restoration of student union elections, protesting students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Thursday announced the end of their agitation following an assurance from the university administration to approve and implement the students union constitution by May 15, 2027, and conduct elections in the next academic session.

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The breakthrough came after repeated meetings between a delegation of protesting students and university representatives, bringing an end to the prolonged agitation that had witnessed escalating tensions, police deployment, disciplinary notices and disruption of academic activities. The students, who have been demanding a concrete timeline for restoring the union after nearly two decades, described the development as a major victory.

According to the notice, “The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union Constitution shall be completed by May 15, 2027.”

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Following the approval of the constitution, the university will issue a notification for elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee. The elections are proposed to be conducted within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session, beginning around July 16, 2027.

In another significant development, the notice provides for the withdrawal of disciplinary measures initiated against students in connection with their participation in the protests. It states that “All ongoing show cause notices, disciplinary actions, restrictions, suspensions and campus ban orders” issued during the protest period shall be revoked.

“In view of the above, the protesting students shall call off their protest/hunger strike with immediate effect,” the notice stated.

Jubilant students claimed that their 18-day struggle, which continued despite the deteriorating health of hunger strikers and rising tensions across the campus, had resulted in a victory. The agitation had intensified in recent days, with students boycotting the official Foundation Day celebrations and planning a parallel event to press their demand for union elections. The university administration subsequently cancelled its official Foundation Day programme amid the unrest.

The confrontation had also taken a disciplinary turn, with hostel authorities issuing a show-cause notice over the alleged misuse of emergency leave by a student who was subsequently found at the protest site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with incidents of alleged vandalism on the university campus.

“FIR registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station in connection with vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia University. The FIR was registered on a complaint by Jamia University Administration. Unidentified people have been named in the FIR. Delhi Police have registered 2 FIRs so far in connection with Jamia University matter,” the Delhi Police said.

In a separate notification, the university announced that offline classes and examinations would resume from Monday, November 2, ending the temporary shift to online teaching amid the campus unrest.

“All classes for all programmes (both undergraduate and postgraduate) shall be conducted in offline mode from Monday, November 2, 2026, as per the respective Department/Faculty timetable,” the notification stated.

The university further clarified that all mid-semester, end-semester and other scheduled examinations would be conducted in offline mode according to the schedules notified by the respective departments and faculties.

Regular attendance has been made mandatory, while deans, heads of departments and directors of centres have been directed to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of classes and examinations.

The developments mark a significant turning point in the prolonged campus standoff, with students securing a written timeline for the restoration of union elections while the university moves to resume normal academic activities after days of disruption.