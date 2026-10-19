Jamia students intensify demand for union restoration after suspensions

The demand to restore the students’ union at Jamia Millia Islamia has intensified after two students were suspended on Saturday, a day after students were allegedly removed from the campus during a protest, according to a statement issued by the Jamia Students for Students’ Union on Sunday.

The student group demanded the immediate reinstatement of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), withdrawal of disciplinary action against students involved in the campaign, and the resignation of the university’s chief proctor over the events of October 17.

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The statement said JMISU had remained dysfunctional since 2006, leaving generations of students without an elected representative body. It alleged that the absence of a union had weakened students’ ability to collectively raise grievances and created an atmosphere in which they were reluctant to speak up.

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The group claimed that on October 17, students were “picked up and forcibly thrown out of the campus”, alleging that the administration had responded to their demands with repression rather than dialogue. The allegations could not be independently verified from the statement.

The latest disciplinary action has added a fresh dimension to the dispute. The student group has demanded the revocation of “all current disciplinary actions” and an end to further action against students participating in the campaign.

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It also criticised the existing mechanism of approaching the Dean of Students’ Welfare, claiming that it rarely provides an effective avenue for resolving student grievances.

The group said the union was necessary to provide students with a collective platform to raise concerns and described campus democracy as a right rather than a privilege to be granted by the administration.

The development comes as the students’ campaign seeks wider support from the media, faculty and civil society. The immediate focus is likely to remain on the suspended students, any further disciplinary action and the university administration’s response to the demand for the restoration of the students’ union.