Jamia students refuse to end protest, alumni extend support

Students protesting for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) on Monday refused to call off their agitation, demanding that the university announce the election date after it issued an order for holding the polls earlier in the day to end the over two-week-long standoff.

At a press conference organised by the Jamia Collective at Syeda Manzil in Jamia Nagar, alumni and student representatives raised concerns over the absence of an elected union for nearly two decades, alleged surveillance of protesters and disciplinary action against students.

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Student representatives from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also questioned the role of the university's security adviser, alleging that the post was being used to monitor students involved in protests and facilitate communication between the university administration and Delhi Police.

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Sameena Mishra, an alumna of Jamia, stressed the importance of preserving democratic spaces on campus.

Saman, a student associated with SFI, alleged that students participating in demonstrations were subjected to surveillance and that complaints were routed to the proctor's office. The students demanded the removal of the security adviser's post and the resignation of the chief proctor.

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The speakers also raised concerns over the deployment of security personnel on campus, with students alleging that personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were present at the university. They also claimed that canteens and libraries remained closed amid the ongoing standoff.

The students reiterated their demand for the restoration of the JMISU and called for a time-bound schedule for elections. They also demanded student representation in the committee drafting the union's constitution, withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters and an inquiry into the alleged use of force against students.

The protest has continued despite the university's recent efforts to resolve the standoff. On Monday, it ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest.

The administration had earlier announced the formation of a committee to draft the JMISU constitution and said disciplinary action initiated against students over protest-related issues would be reviewed.

The university had also shifted classes across all courses to online mode on October 24, citing concerns over the safety and security of students amid escalating tensions at the protest site.

The agitation began earlier this month, with students demanding the restoration of the union, whose elections have not been held since 2006. Four students had been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

Alumni and other members of the Jamia community said the administration must protect students' democratic rights and provide clear commitments towards restoring an elected union.

The speakers called for an end to punitive action against protesters and urged the university to ensure that students have a representative body to raise their concerns and hold the administration accountable.