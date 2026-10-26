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Home / Delhi / Jamia students try to enter campus amid closure, detained

Jamia students try to enter campus amid closure, detained

Continue agitation seeking union restoration

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Students argue with cops outside Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Tensions continued at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday as students attempting to enter the university campus were detained by the police amid heavy deployment and barricading outside Gate No.7. The development came a day after the administration shifted all classes online and ordered the closure of campus gates and libraries.

Students alleged that the university administration was responsible for the detentions, claiming that police action followed their attempts to gain entry to the campus. They also alleged that women students were particularly targeted when they sought access to the university.

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Visuals from outside the campus showed students attempting to climb the gates as security arrangements remained in place.

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Meanwhile, protesters inside the campus continued their agitation demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), whose elections have remained suspended since 2006.

The students demanded the release of those detained, reopening of the campus, adequate safety measures and democratic dialogue with the administration. They also opposed the continuation of online classes and the closure of libraries, describing the shutdown as anti-student.

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Speaking to The Tribune, a student, Faizan, alleged that the administration had failed to provide basic facilities in the hostels.

“The administration is not providing basic facilities. Girls on the campus are using boys’ toilets. We don't have water to drink, there was no light in hostels last night. We will continue to fight until our demands are met,” he said.

Another student questioned the decision to keep the campus closed and shift classes online, alleging that the move was affecting students’ academic lives.

“We want the administration to explain why the campus is closed and our class are being held online. Everything is closed, including the libraries. The administration is playing with the life of students,” the student said.

The latest developments came amid the ongoing agitation, which entered its 14th day on Sunday, with students continuing their hunger strike and indefinite sit-in demanding the reinstatement of the JMISU.

The administration shifted all classes online on Saturday following a confrontation between protesting students and university staff. It had also ordered the closure of campus gates and libraries until further notification, citing the prevailing situation and the need to ensure students’ safety.

The university has maintained that steps had been initiated to address the students’ demands, including the formation of a committee to draft the students’ union constitution. However, protesters have sought a written commitment specifying a deadline for conducting elections, along with the withdrawal of disciplinary notices related to the agitation.

With police deployment continuing outside Gate No. 7 and students demanding access to the campus, the standoff remained unresolved on Sunday.

The students today also conducted a "Mashaal Juloos", demanding for the restoration of the union.

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