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Home / Delhi / Jamia varsity unrest: Masked men 'attempt' to break open sealed campus gate

Jamia varsity unrest: Masked men 'attempt' to break open sealed campus gate

In view of the unrest, the university administration has shifted classes to online mode until November 8

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:54 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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A student shouts slogans through the closed university gates during a protest organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student groups demanding the restoration of student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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A group of masked men allegedly attempted to break open a gate connecting a university hostel to the main campus of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), amid ongoing unrest at the university, days after the administration reportedly sealed the passage.

The incident came to light after a purported video showing the men attempting to break the gate surfaced on social media, raising concerns over security arrangements on the campus.

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According to university sources, the gate connects the hostel premises with the main campus. The Jamia administration had reportedly sealed Gate Number 4 on Monday, restricting movement through the passage.

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Delhi Police said no formal complaint had been received in connection with the incident so far. The identities of those involved and the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to break open the gate remain unclear.

The incident comes amid continuing student protests against the university administration over several issues, including restrictions on campus access.

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In view of the unrest, the university administration has shifted classes to online mode until November 8. The situation will be reviewed thereafter.

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