DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Jamia wins International award for decoding design of Amritsar’s Khalsa College

Jamia wins International award for decoding design of Amritsar’s Khalsa College

A research team comprising faculty members and a research scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded the Constructed Environment International Award for Excellence by the Common Ground Research Networks based in the USA. The award is an annual...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:21 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Left to Right - Prof. Nisar Khan, Prof. Hina Zia, Dr. Ripu Daman Singh
Advertisement

A research team comprising faculty members and a research scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded the Constructed Environment International Award for Excellence by the Common Ground Research Networks based in the USA.

Advertisement

The award is an annual global award that recognises outstanding research publications in the field of constructed environment. It is the first time that Indian researchers have won this award in its history of 15 years.

“The research, conducted by Ripu Daman Singh, PhD scholar under the supervision of Nisar Khan and Hina Zia from the Department of Architecture, decoded the proportioning system employed in the design of the famous Khalsa College in the city of Amritsar. Through primary study and architectural documentation, the study expounded that the proportions used in the design of the building were derived from the Indian traditional carpentry, rather than the western proportions,” a statement issued by the JMI read.

Advertisement

The research has also been appreciated for highlighting the contribution of Bhai Ram Singh, an Indian origin carpenter turned architect, who due to his traditional Indian knowledge and skills rose to prominence during the British rule.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts