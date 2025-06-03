Jamia wins International award for decoding design of Amritsar’s Khalsa College

A research team comprising faculty members and a research scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded the Constructed Environment International Award for Excellence by the Common Ground Research Networks based in the USA.

The award is an annual global award that recognises outstanding research publications in the field of constructed environment. It is the first time that Indian researchers have won this award in its history of 15 years.

“The research, conducted by Ripu Daman Singh, PhD scholar under the supervision of Nisar Khan and Hina Zia from the Department of Architecture, decoded the proportioning system employed in the design of the famous Khalsa College in the city of Amritsar. Through primary study and architectural documentation, the study expounded that the proportions used in the design of the building were derived from the Indian traditional carpentry, rather than the western proportions,” a statement issued by the JMI read.

The research has also been appreciated for highlighting the contribution of Bhai Ram Singh, an Indian origin carpenter turned architect, who due to his traditional Indian knowledge and skills rose to prominence during the British rule.