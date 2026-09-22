Jamui harassment case: Main accused shot in leg in police encounter

Under fire after a viral video showed a group of men allegedly assaulting and groping a minor girl and beating her male friend, Bihar police on Tuesday shot the alleged main accused in the leg and took him into custody.

The accused, identified as Nandan Yadav, was shot after police said he tried to escape custody.

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Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Dayal said the main accused and three others were identified after a high-level team was formed to track those involved in the incident, which went viral on social media.

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“The incident is two days old but no complaint was made to us either by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims with the help of the registration number of a vehicle visible in the clip. A special investigation team was formed to find the accused and out of seven, four have been arrested,” Dayal said.

Both victims are Class 10 students and were allegedly chased and assaulted by the accused two days ago. The videos triggered widespread outrage on social media, with the Opposition accusing the ruling NDA government in Bihar of failing to check lawlessness.

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The Jamui police shot Nandan Yadav in the leg, while another accused, Hareram Yadav, suffered a fractured leg during the alleged police encounter near Kundar barrage.

Both were taken to Jamui Sadar Hospital under police custody for treatment.

Senior police officers had not officially detailed the circumstances of the encounter at the time of reporting. Questions over whether the accused were armed and what prompted the police firing are likely to be central to the investigation.

The development followed a rapid police crackdown after videos surfaced showing two minor students being stopped and allegedly assaulted while returning from the area around Madwa Hill on September 19. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, formed an SIT and began tracing those identified from the footage.

Police had already arrested three suspects and were searching for others identified from the video. With the latest action, the number of suspects in custody has risen to four, although the exact role of each accused is yet to be established through investigation.

The case has also acquired a political dimension, with Opposition leaders attacking the Bihar government over women's safety, while ruling-party representatives have defended the administration's response.

The investigation will now focus on establishing the full chain of offenders, preserving the video evidence and ensuring that the allegations are tested through due legal process.