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Home / Delhi / Jan Sunwai plaint leads cops unearth visa racket

Jan Sunwai plaint leads cops unearth visa racket

Two held for duping 46 persons in Capital’s Netaji Subhash Place

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:35 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A Jan Sunwai complaint led cops to arrest two men accused of cheating 46 persons on the promise of arranging overseas jobs and visas for Israel and Iraq in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests followed a complaint received during the “Thana Diwas–Jan Sunwai” initiative at the Subhash Place police station on August 1. The police said the accused operated under the name Dynamic Overseas from Agarwal Cyber Plaza-1 in the NSP and allegedly charged Rs 1.70 lakh per person for an Israel visa and Rs 70,000 for an Iraq visa.

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The accused were identified as Abir Poilan (45), a resident of West Bengal, and his alleged associate Mustakim (38), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

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The police seized 31 gm of gold coins, 22 passports, 11 mobile phones, 10 ATM cards, three computers, a printer and Dynamic Overseas stamps during the investigation.

A case under Sections 318(4), 336(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Subhash Place police station.

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According to the police, the matter came to light after complainants approached the authorities during the Jan Sunwai programme. Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Vijay Singh received the complaint and assured the complainants of action.

The police team subsequently analysed technical and financial evidence to identify the suspects and trace the alleged money trail.

During police custody, 31 gm of gold coins were allegedly seized from Poilan. The coins were suspected to have been purchased using money collected from the victims. They also seized 19 passports, five mobile phones, three computers, a colour printer, payment-related documents and stamps bearing the name of Dynamic Overseas from him.

The police further said they were examining records related to a gold loan allegedly obtained from an NBFC against the gold. Receipts and payment records collected from clients were also being scrutinised to establish the complete money trail.

From Mustakim, the police seized six mobile phones, 10 ATM cards and three passports, including two belonging to Nepalese citizens.

The police said two gold chains and other jewellery allegedly mortgaged by Mustakim, as well as two gold rings, a gold chain and a pair of earrings allegedly mortgaged by Poilan, were also traced during the investigation.

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