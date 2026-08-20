Janakpuri gets first Atal Canteen

The Delhi Government on Wednesday inaugurated the first Atal Canteen in Janakpuri, expanding its initiative to provide nutritious and hygienic meals to economically weaker sections for just Rs 5.

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Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the facility at JJ Colony, opposite Mother Dairy on Old Pankha Road, in his Assembly constituency. He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that no poor or needy person in the Capital has to go to bed hungry.

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Sood said the meals being served at the Atal Canteens were balanced and nutritious, with hygiene and quality being given priority. He said the initiative was intended not only for economically weaker sections but also for daily-wage workers and others who often do not have the time or resources to prepare fresh meals at home.

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The government said 25 new Atal Canteens had been launched across Delhi on Sunday, with more facilities planned in different parts of the city in the coming days.