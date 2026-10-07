Jantar Mantar cops equipped with body cameras amid heightened security

Senior police officers, supervising the security arrangements, will also wear body cameras, with the recordings intended to provide a real-time record of important incidents and exchanges during the demonstration.

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The move comes days after a protest at Jantar Mantar, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during which three women journalists had alleged sexual harassment and misbehaviour by police personnel.

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One of the journalists had alleged that she was assaulted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat during the protest. The allegations had raised questions over the conduct of police personnel during the demonstration.

According to sources, the footage captured through the body cameras could prove useful as evidence in the event of any incident at the protest site. The recordings could also assist in inquiries into allegations against police personnel and help establish the sequence of events in case of a dispute between protesters and the police.

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The deployment of body cameras is aimed at ensuring that significant developments at the protest site, including interactions between police personnel and demonstrators, are documented.