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Home / Delhi / Jantar Mantar holds its breath before CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' call

Jantar Mantar holds its breath before CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' call

A Sunday of waiting

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:19 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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RAF personnel stand with barricades in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The usual chorus of slogans at Jantar Mantar gave way to long conversations, anxious glances and quiet determination on Sunday as the protest site prepared for what organisers have called their biggest mobilisation yet — the "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday.
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With Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, many wondered whether the momentum of the agitation would fade. Instead, supporters continued to arrive through the day, filling the protest site with students, professionals, families and first-time visitors who said they wanted to stand by the movement despite the uncertainty surrounding its next phase.

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The day unfolded at a slower pace than previous protests, but beneath the calm lay a sense of anticipation. Volunteers distributed drinking water and food, coordinated medical assistance and briefed newcomers about Monday's plans, while groups of protesters sat under makeshift tents discussing the march and the possibility of heightened security in the Capital.

"I came because I wanted to see for myself what this movement is about," said Ravindra Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh. "I couldn't continue my own education because of financial difficulties. When I heard students were raising concerns about the future of education, I felt I should be here. Even if I can't do much, my presence is my support."

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Akash Regar, said he and a friend came to Jantar Mantar after learning that Wangchuk had been hospitalised. "We thought the protest might lose steam after that," he said. "But when we reached, we saw people refusing to leave. That showed us this movement is no longer about one person."

On the stage, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continued the indefinite hunger strike, with supporters gathering around him throughout the day. Organisers repeatedly urged protesters to maintain peace during Monday's march.

Security remained visibly tight in and around Jantar Mantar, adding to the sense that Monday could prove to be a defining moment for the protest.

As evening settled over the site, the crowd thinned slightly, but the determination remained. Some protesters rolled out blankets for another night under the open sky, while others discussed travel plans for the next morning over cups of tea.

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