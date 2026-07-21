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Home / Delhi / Jantar Mantar protest site cleared after Parl march

Jantar Mantar protest site cleared after Parl march

CJP vows to continue agitation, says will rebuild the stage

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Police personnel clear the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Monday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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Hours after clashes erupted during the CJP's march towards Parliament, the authorities cleared the month-long protest site at Jantar Mantar here on Monday evening, dismantling the stage, removing tents and banners, and leaving behind a heavily guarded stretch that had served as the centre of the agitation.

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The stage where activist Sonam Wangchuk had addressed supporters and observed his hunger strike was taken down, while tarpaulins, mattresses, carpets and posters that had become synonymous with the protest were removed. Police and paramilitary personnel remained deployed as workers cleared the site.

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Despite the clearance, the protest did not come to an end. Around 1,000 demonstrators gathered a short distance away on the road, turning a tempo fitted with loudspeakers into a makeshift stage.

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Protesters raised slogans and addressed the crowd, while CJP volunteers declared that the protest would continue and that the stage would be rebuilt.

The developments came after thousands of protesters attempting to march towards Parliament demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation were stopped by security personnel, leading to clashes and a baton charge.

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Several demonstrators alleged that they were repeatedly redirected before encountering multiple layers of barricades. Others claimed Metro stations were overcrowded and passengers were held inside for several minutes after the clashes.

While some participants expressed disappointment that the protest had not achieved its primary demand of the education minister's resignation, many insisted the police action had only strengthened their resolve.

“We can rebuild a stage in a day, but rebuilding the confidence of those who were injured will take much longer,” a protester said, adding that ending the agitation now would undo weeks of mobilisation.

Though the organisation recently acknowledged progress on one of its demands following talks with Union Minister JP Nadda, it has maintained that the agitation will continue until its core demand is met.

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