DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Jantar Mantar protest: Student groups target CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid electoral roll row

Jantar Mantar protest: Student groups target CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid electoral roll row

The protest has been called on Gandhi Jayanti, with organisers focusing on electoral rolls and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:15 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officers detain protesters during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, on Friday. Reuters
Advertisement

A group of student and youth organisations is holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday, seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

The mobilisation includes the All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC), among other groups. The protest has been called on Gandhi Jayanti, with organisers focusing on electoral rolls and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Advertisement

The organisers have demanded Kumar’s resignation/impeachment, alleging that the handling of electoral rolls has raised concerns over voters’ rights and the electoral process. These are allegations made by the protesters; the Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that its decisions were taken through due process.

Advertisement

The protest comes amid heightened security in central Delhi. Authorities have imposed restrictions around the New Delhi area, while entry and exit at several Metro stations have also been temporarily closed in view of the planned demonstrations.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also announced a separate protest campaign seeking Kumar’s resignation, with its October 2 programme beginning in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts