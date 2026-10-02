Jantar Mantar protest: Student groups target CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid electoral roll row

A group of student and youth organisations is holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday, seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

The mobilisation includes the All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC), among other groups. The protest has been called on Gandhi Jayanti, with organisers focusing on electoral rolls and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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The organisers have demanded Kumar’s resignation/impeachment, alleging that the handling of electoral rolls has raised concerns over voters’ rights and the electoral process. These are allegations made by the protesters; the Election Commission has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that its decisions were taken through due process.

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The protest comes amid heightened security in central Delhi. Authorities have imposed restrictions around the New Delhi area, while entry and exit at several Metro stations have also been temporarily closed in view of the planned demonstrations.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also announced a separate protest campaign seeking Kumar’s resignation, with its October 2 programme beginning in Mumbai.