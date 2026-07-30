Jantar Mantar protest survivor walks out of RML Hospital after 10 days, fully recovered

Ten days after she was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition following the July 20 NEET protest in Delhi, 21-year-old Sakshi was discharged from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Thursday, marking the end of an intensive treatment that saw her spend a week on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

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Hospital records show that Sakshi had suffered multiple injuries during the protest. She sustained trauma to the head, chest and abdomen, along with swelling and congestion of the face with a bluish tinge. Doctors also recorded multiple contusions on both shoulders, the upper chest and the right thigh. A patterned abrasion on her left forearm was documented as being suspected to be consistent with a shoe sole mark.

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According to the hospital, Sakshi was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition, where doctors immediately began resuscitation before shifting her to the ICU. She was placed on ventilatory support as part of emergency treatment.

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Doctors said her condition improved steadily over the following days. After spending a week in the ICU, she was successfully removed off the ventilator and later shifted to the Nursing Home ward as her recovery continued.

By the time of discharge on Thursday, Sakshi was fully conscious, alert and haemodynamically stable. She was taking a normal oral diet, walking without assistance and carrying out her routine daily activities independently.

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The hospital said she was discharged with appropriate medical advice and follow-up instructions after making a satisfactory recovery from the injuries sustained during the protest.