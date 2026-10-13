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Home / Delhi / Jantar Mantar was ill-suited for protests, says Kiran Bedi after site de-notified

Jantar Mantar was ill-suited for protests, says Kiran Bedi after site de-notified

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:57 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi
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Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Tuesday welcomed the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, saying its narrow lanes and proximity to sensitive buildings, offices and Connaught Place made it unsuitable for demonstrations.

“Every city does require an open space for democratic expression, which we also call a protest. But forgets to provide for,” Bedi wrote on X, highlighting the need for cities to make adequate provision for public demonstrations.

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Reflecting on the changing venues for protests in Delhi, Bedi recalled how demonstrations had shifted from the Prime Minister’s residence and Teen Murti Marg in the early 1970s to India Gate in the 1980s, the Boat Club and eventually Jantar Mantar.

Drawing on her experience of policing Delhi, Bedi said the administration at the time had erred in designating Jantar Mantar as a protest site and had failed to rectify the decision over the years.

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“The consequences are there to see,” she wrote, referring to the decision to designate alternative venues, including Ramlila Maidan, for demonstrations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues. The decision modifies the Delhi Police standing order dated April 28, 2022, governing designated protest sites.

Bedi said cities needed adequate open spaces for democratic expression and urged urban planners to factor this requirement into the planning of public spaces.

She also called for a clear security and operational plan for Ramlila Maidan to be put in place while granting permission for protests, stressing the need for appropriate arrangements to accommodate demonstrations.

“Perhaps the change needed a Judicial nudge,” she wrote, suggesting that judicial intervention may have been necessary to bring about the change.

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