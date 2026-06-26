Japanese firm, IILM varsity join hands to support campus startups

Delhi's higher education ecosystem is set for a major boost as Japanese venture capital firm Beyond Next Ventures (BNV) partners with IILM University to launch a venture-building programme aimed at turning student ideas into startups.

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From July 1, BNV will deploy a dedicated team member full time at the university campus. The initiative is among the few programmes in India where a venture capital firm will work directly with students and faculty from the earliest stages of innovation and entrepreneurship.

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The programme will focus on identifying promising ideas from across the university and helping aspiring entrepreneurs transform them into viable business ventures through mentorship, market validation and structured startup support. Unlike conventional startup programmes that engage with already established ventures, the initiative will support students even before they formally launch a company.

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The collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs in Delhi's growing startup ecosystem, particularly in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, climate technology and advanced manufacturing.

Officials associated with the programme expect it to engage more than 1,000 students and faculty members during the first year and identify at least 100 potential startup ventures. Over the next two years, the partnership aims to discover and support more than 200 ventures with the potential to scale into high-growth businesses.

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At IILM University, the initiative will be integrated with the institution's Innovation Lab and a newly introduced credit-based venture-building elective. Students from diverse academic disciplines, including engineering, sciences, management, law and liberal arts, will be encouraged to collaborate and develop solutions to real-world challenges.

The partnership also reflects the growing interest of international investors in India's rapidly expanding deep-tech ecosystem, with universities increasingly emerging as centres of innovation, research and entrepreneurship.

Jay Krishnan, partner and head of investments at Beyond Next Ventures India, said successful innovation ecosystems emerge when universities, entrepreneurs and investors collaborate at an early stage. He said the partnership seeks to connect talent, research and venture creation to build globally relevant deep-tech companies.

Anjali Rai, pro-chancellor of IILM University, said the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of innovators capable of addressing India's challenges in areas such as energy, healthcare, manufacturing and climate while maintaining a strong global outlook.