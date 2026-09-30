Jardosh takes charge as Delhi BJP co-incharge

Newly appointed Delhi BJP co-incharge and former Surat MP Darshana Jardosh took charge at the party office on Tuesday and held discussions with senior leaders, saying the organisation would intensify its outreach among women and youth through the Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha.

Jardosh was welcomed and felicitated by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, general secretary Vishnu Mittal and other senior leaders.

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2,550 sanitation workers regularised since 2025

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Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra claimed that around 2,550 sanitation workers have been regularised since the BJP returned to power in the MCD administration in 2025. He contrasted this with the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD, claiming fewer than 500 sanitation workers were regularised during 2023-24 and 2024-25.