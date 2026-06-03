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Home / Delhi / JEE (Advanced) sees landmark rise in girls qualifying for IITs

JEE (Advanced) sees landmark rise in girls qualifying for IITs

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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In a landmark moment for engineering education in India, JEE (Advanced) 2026 has recorded its strongest ever performance by female candidates, with more than 10,000 girls qualifying for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the first time.

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A total of 10,107 girls cleared one of the country’s toughest entrance examinations this year, registering a pass rate of 24.91 per cent, the highest female success rate in the history of JEE (Advanced).

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The achievement is being viewed as a major milestone in efforts to improve gender representation in India’s premier engineering institutions.

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Overall, 56,880 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2026 out of 1,79,694 candidates, who appeared for both papers. Among the successful candidates, Arohi Deshpande emerged as the highest ranked female candidate with an All-India Rank of 77.

From roughly 6,450 girls qualifying in 2021 to more than 10,100 in 2026, JEE Advanced has seen one of the most significant gender shifts in its history. The trend suggests that the debate is increasingly moving away from capability and toward participation, confidence and access. The data now shows that girls are entering the IIT pipeline in record numbers and succeeding at their highest rates ever.

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The results indicate a steady transformation in the engineering entrance landscape. Education experts say the trend goes beyond numbers and points to a deeper cultural shift.

“For years, discussions around girls in STEM focused on capability, when the bigger challenge was often confidence and visibility. The rise in girls qualifying for IITs reflects a growing belief among young women that they belong in these spaces,” said Sushma Bharath, independent education strategist and consultant. She noted that engineering is increasingly being viewed by students as more than a pathway to traditional employment.

“Engineering today is also seen as a route to innovation, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, climate solutions and social impact. This shift is drawing more women into the field,” Bharath said, adding that future technological progress would require creativity, communication, collaboration and problem-solving alongside technical expertise.

The IIT system has, over the past few years, introduced several measures to improve gender balance, including supernumerary seats for women. Experts believe these initiatives, coupled with greater awareness of STEM careers, improved access to coaching and stronger encouragement from families and schools, are helping create a larger pipeline of female engineering aspirants.

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