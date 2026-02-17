DT
Home / Delhi / JEE Main: Shreyas scores 100 percentile, bags AIR 1

JEE Main: Shreyas scores 100 percentile, bags AIR 1

Aims to pursue Computer Engineering at premier institute

Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Shreyas Mishra
Shreyas Mishra (17) from Delhi has secured 100 percentile and bagged All-India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Main 2026. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Shreyas has been preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for the past six years, beginning in 2019, and followed a rigorous routine of studying 12-14 hours a day.

He consciously stayed away from social media for nearly three years to maintain focus. He has been enrolled with Vidya Mandir Classes for the past three years.

Despite the achievement, Shreyas remained grounded and focused on his immediate academic responsibilities.

“I’m happy with the result, but I have a physical education exam coming up and I haven’t studied anything for it yet,” Shreyas said, adding that his attention is currently on completing his board examinations.

His father, Sumit Mishra, a cybersecurity consultant, said the family was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

“We were expecting a good score, but we were not expecting a top rank. It is a blessing of God and elders,” he said.

Shreyas’s mother is an associate professor in the Computer Science Department at a private university. The family credits consistent effort and discipline for his success.

With celebrations on hold, Shreyas is now preparing for JEE Advanced and hopes to pursue Computer Engineering, aiming for a seat at a premier institute such as IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay, depending on his performance.

