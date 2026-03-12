Jewar airport connectivity set to transform Faridabad real estate

The upcoming Faridabad–Jewar Airport Greenfield Expressway is emerging as one of the biggest infrastructure projects expected to reshape the real estate landscape of the National Capital Region (NCR). With recent approvals for enhanced elevated sections and faster execution, the corridor is set to significantly improve connectivity between Faridabad and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The expressway will reduce travel time to nearly 25–30 minutes once operational. The improved connectivity is already driving investor interest and pushing up property demand in areas located along the corridor, particularly Sectors 64, 65, 98 and 110.

Real estate analysts note that Faridabad, which saw moderate property appreciation of around 8–10% annually, is now witnessing stronger growth potential due to the airport corridor.

The transformation is expected to be most visible in Greater Faridabad (Neharpar) and the southern sectors near Ballabhgarh. Infrastructure upgrades and the newly approved 11-km elevated stretch will bypass local congestion and provide faster access to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway network.

Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said improved airport connectivity will significantly influence homebuyer preferences in the region. “Jewar Airport connectivity is reshaping how homebuyers view NCR. Faridabad is emerging as a strong choice for families seeking larger homes, green surroundings and premium communities while still remaining well connected to commercial hubs,” he said.

Manik Malik, CEO and President of BPTP, said large infrastructure projects like the airport corridor play a crucial role in driving regional growth. “Better connectivity between Faridabad and the upcoming international airport will strengthen mobility across NCR and support residential as well as economic development by linking population centres with key business hubs,” he said.

Sahil Agarwal, CEO of Nimbus Group, said airport-led infrastructure often creates entirely new growth corridors. “The Faridabad–Jewar link effectively expands the region’s economic geography. Improved airport connectivity is likely to attract logistics, hospitality and residential investments along this belt over time,” he said.

The corridor’s integration with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway spur is also expected to transform the Faridabad-Palwal belt into a key logistics and warehousing hub.

With the Jewar airport expected to become one of India’s largest aviation hubs, urban planners believe the expressway could trigger a major real estate transformation in Faridabad, driven by improved mobility, airport-led development and rising investor confidence across the NCR.