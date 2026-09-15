Jewellery kitty fraud: Delhi man arrested for cheating hundreds in Rs 1.5 crore scam

The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly cheated more than 1,200 people of around Rs 1.5 crore by running a fake jewellery kitty scheme with his father and then fled to Dubai, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Aniket Verma, was nabbed at the Surat airport.

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They allegedly collected Rs 1,000 per month from members with the promise of providing Rs 28,000 or equivalent jewellery after completion of the 24-month scheme, they said.

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Verma and his father Naresh Kumar Verma, proprietor of M/s Baba Shyam Giri Jewellers in Jagatpur, Burari, allegedly operated jewellery kitty societies or committees and induced members of the public to deposit money on the assurance of receiving a substantial amount or equivalent jewellery at the end of the kitty period, police said.

A case was registered on October 8, 2025, on the complaints of multiple victims, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said.

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During the investigation, police found that the accused collected cash instalments from members of the kitty societies. Handwritten receipts acknowledging the payments and bearing the signatures of the accused were seized from victims, providing documentary evidence of the alleged collections, officials said.

The police said both father and son fled Delhi after allegedly disposing of their properties, and their whereabouts could not be ascertained.

Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were subsequently issued against both accused to facilitate their apprehension. Further investigation revealed that the accused had shifted to Dubai and were residing there with their family, police said.

Aniket was detained at Surat Airport on September 10 following information received by the EOW. A team proceeded to Surat and arrested him on September 11, officials said.

According to police, Aniket had completed his Class 12 education in Delhi and had been involved in the family jewellery business. His family operated two jewellery shops in Yamuna Vihar and Burari.

The police said the accused and his father had allegedly been running the kitty society for the past 10-12 years and claimed that they may have cheated around 1,200 people over the period. The EOW said the investigation was continuing to ascertain the exact number of victims, the total amount collected, the financial trail and the role of other persons.

Efforts are also under way to apprehend Naresh Kumar Verma, who is presently residing in Dubai, through legal and diplomatic channels, the police said.