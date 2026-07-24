JNU advises students, faculty to avoid Jantar Mantar gatherings, warns of legal and disciplinary action

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued an advisory urging all stakeholders of the university community to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety, while asking them to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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In a post shared on its official X handle, JNU said the advisory was issued in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India on public demonstrations.

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"All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi," the university said.

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The university also urged its stakeholders to exercise caution and responsibility while using social media, warning that violations could have legal as well as disciplinary consequences.

"Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct," JNU said.

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The university further encouraged its community members to uphold the principles of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship.

"You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship," the advisory stated.