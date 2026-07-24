JNU advises students to stay away from Jantar Mantar protest

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday advised students, faculty and staff to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, urging them to prioritise their personal safety and exercise responsibility on social media amid the ongoing protests.

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In an advisory posted on the university’s official X handle, the university said all stakeholders of JNU’s “epistemic community” should act responsibly and avoid visiting demonstration sites around Jantar Mantar in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions on public demonstrations.

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“All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritise their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,” the post read.

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The university also cautioned students and staff to exercise responsibility while using social media, warning that violations could invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the university’s code of conduct.

“You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship,” it added.

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The advisory comes amid continuing protests near Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which have led to heightened security measures and transport restrictions in central Delhi.

The development also comes amid a series of messages issued by Delhi University colleges on the controversy surrounding the protests.

DU’s Aditi Mahavidyalaya appealed to students to stay away from violence and participate only through peaceful and democratic means, while Shyam Lal College posted a message expressing support for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier, Rajdhani College had withdrawn a similar post and issued a public apology after criticism from sections of students and teachers.

Teachers’ groups have questioned educational institutions taking public positions on a politically contentious issue, arguing that universities should instead focus on addressing students’ concerns over the examination system and ongoing academic reforms.