JNU begins online admissions for UG, COP programmes

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the online admission process for its undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates who appeared for the CUET (UG) 2026 can apply online from July 12 to 22 through the university’s admission portal.

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According to the university’s admission notification, the online application window will remain open from July 12 to 22, until 11.50 pm.

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The university said, “Eligible candidates who have appeared in CUET (UG) 2026 can apply online for admission to JNU’s Undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency programmes for the academic year 2026-27.”

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JNU has advised applicants to carefully go through the eligibility criteria, intake details and admission guidelines before filling out the application form. These details are available in the e-prospectus for UG & COP Programmes (2026-27) on the university’s admission website and official portal.

The university further stated, “Applicants should satisfy themselves about the eligibility criteria and other details before submitting their online applications.”

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Candidates have also been advised to regularly check the university’s official websites for any further announcements or updates related to the admission process.