DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / JNU begins online admissions for UG, COP programmes

JNU begins online admissions for UG, COP programmes

Eligible candidates who appeared for the CUET (UG) 2026 can apply online from July 12 to 22 through the university’s admission portal

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:39 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. File
Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the online admission process for its undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates who appeared for the CUET (UG) 2026 can apply online from July 12 to 22 through the university’s admission portal.

Advertisement

According to the university’s admission notification, the online application window will remain open from July 12 to 22, until 11.50 pm.

Advertisement

The university said, “Eligible candidates who have appeared in CUET (UG) 2026 can apply online for admission to JNU’s Undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency programmes for the academic year 2026-27.”

Advertisement

JNU has advised applicants to carefully go through the eligibility criteria, intake details and admission guidelines before filling out the application form. These details are available in the e-prospectus for UG & COP Programmes (2026-27) on the university’s admission website and official portal.

The university further stated, “Applicants should satisfy themselves about the eligibility criteria and other details before submitting their online applications.”

Advertisement

Candidates have also been advised to regularly check the university’s official websites for any further announcements or updates related to the admission process.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts