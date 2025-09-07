DT
JNU campus: An oasis amid chaos of Delhi

JNU campus: An oasis amid chaos of Delhi

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Anushka Sinha
Updated At : 06:34 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
When I entered the JNU campus in 2019 to seek admission, I was taken aback by what greeted my eyes — a vast expanse of greenery dotted with trees of all kinds, some of which looked older than the university itself, old austere buildings made of concrete in the middle of a barren landscape, with neatly trimmed lawns to add patches of greenery at chosen few places.

It was a scorching summer day when I took admission in June, but all around I could see Amaltas trees with their golden blossoms.

Soon I realised that it’s not just the books and varsity environs that are vying for your attention but also the unexpected sight and sound of the chirping birds and roaming animals like nilgai in this serene world of academics. Peacocks welcome you on the campus round the year like the celebrity residents of JNU campus.

As months passed into years, the campus continued to grow on me. A walk around the campus now meant a conversation with Nature. I remember seeing a jackal on the day of my admission, as well as five years later on the last day of my Master’s. Maybe it came to say goodbye or maybe it meant new beginnings at the campus. The latter did come true when I got admission in PhD here.

The mornings start here not with alarms but with the cuckoo’s call or the drumming sound of the woodpecker somewhere. Parrots, pigeons and squirrels peck together in the dense forest area of the campus. Sighting of a long-tailed flycatcher comes as no surprise. And you may also encounter a mongoose or porcupine crossing the road and feel that you are living in Mowgli’s world.

And when we step out of the campus, the city of Delhi is a complete contrast, with its honking traffic, glaring lights, and the brazen rush of people hurrying to reach their destination.

The JNU campus, cradled by the Aravalli hills, then feels like a break from the hectic urban life. It offers us not just place to study but a quiet space to grow with Nature, which is a constant companion to everyone on the JNU campus.

Anushka Sinha, New Delhi

