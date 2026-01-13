JNU convocation: Radhakrishnan urges graduates to serve nation

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday called upon Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) graduates to uphold intellectual integrity and dedicate their knowledge to nation building, while addressing the University’s 9th Convocation.

Congratulating the graduating class of 2025, the Vice President said education must go beyond degrees to build character, sharpen intellect and foster self-reliance. A total of 2,438 students graduated this year, including 467 Ph.D scholars, 11 M.Phil students, 1,462 postgraduates, 362 undergraduates and 136 diploma and certificate holders. Of them, 1,347 were men and 1,091 women.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on his birth anniversary, Radhakrishnan said education and proper training alone would enable India’s youth to realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’. He also referred to India’s ancient knowledge traditions, citing Nalanda and Takshashila, as well as texts such as the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Arthashastra and Thirukkural, stressing that true education shapes conduct

and character.

The Vice President praised JNU’s efforts to promote equity and social inclusion in admissions and faculty recruitment. He also lauded the expansion of academic engagement in civilisational studies, including new centres for Hindu, Jain and Buddhist Studies, and initiatives to promote Indian languages through specialised centres and chairs, in line with the National Education Policy.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said JNU had built a distinctive tradition of academic excellence through autonomy, interdisciplinarity and critical thinking. He urged graduates to uphold values of inclusivity and social justice, and to contribute actively to the goal of a “Developed India–2047” across public life, governance, entrepreneurship and thought leadership.

Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said JNU stood for academic excellence rooted in debate, inclusivity and intellectual integrity. “Our aim is not just to confer degrees, but to nurture responsible minds that engage with India’s civilisational wisdom, advance research and serve the nation with courage,” she said.