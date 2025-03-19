The much-anticipated Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections are likely to take place in the last week of April. The announcement made by student leaders on Tuesday follows the confirmation from the university administration that the outgoing students’ union can proceed with the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) to select members for the Election Committee.

In a letter to the general secretary of JNUSU and dean of students (DoS) Manuradha Chaudhary, it was stated that the university had also constituted a grievance redressal cell (GRC) to address election-related complaints and ensure compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, which govern student elections in higher educational institutions.

Earlier in the day, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the DoS to discuss the elections and hostel allotments. Following the meeting, ABVP claimed that the university had assured them that Barak Hostel would be allotted to students from the first week of April, though mess and Wi-Fi facilities would initially remain unavailable. The ABVP further stated their intervention led to the immediate release of the election notification.

The development sparked criticism from JNUSU president and All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Dhananjay, who accused the administration of favouritism. “We have been protesting in the DoS office for ten days demanding the election notification. Yet, the administration met ABVP first before issuing it. This exposes the nexus between the ABVP and the university,” he said.

With the election schedule now confirmed, discussions are underway among Left-affiliated student groups — including the AISA, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) — to form a united front against the ABVP.

The election process will begin with general body meetings across various departments (schools), where student representatives will be nominated to form the 50-member Election Commission.

The JNUSU elections, a key event in the university’s politically active campus, are set to be a high-stakes battle between left-backed groups and the ABVP. As campaigning gears up, JNU is expected to witness intense debates and mobilisation, reflecting the deep ideological divide that has long defined student politics at the university.