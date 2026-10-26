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Home / Delhi / JNU graffiti sparks row, ABVP targets Left groups

JNU graffiti sparks row, ABVP targets Left groups

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Jawaharlal Nehru University. File
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Graffiti reading “Free Umar Khalid” and “Long Live Naxalbari” appeared on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday, triggering a fresh controversy on campus. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused Left-wing student organisations of attempting to disrupt the university’s academic environment.

The development came a day after slogans reading “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam” were spotted on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia, adding to tensions over political graffiti on university campuses in the national capital.

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The JNU administration has taken cognisance of the incident and is examining the matter, an official said. The official said the university would not allow any attempt to disturb peace on campus. University sources also indicated that such graffiti would not be tolerated.

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Meanwhile, the ABVP’s JNU unit alleged that activists associated with the All India Students Association (AISA) had written objectionable remarks alongside an image of Veer Savarkar. It demanded that the administration identify those responsible and initiate appropriate action.

In a statement, the ABVP alleged that the slogans reflected an attempt by Left-wing student organisations to turn ideological differences into confrontation instead of engaging in democratic debate.

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The organisation also accused AISA national president Neha Bora of encouraging such activities through her public expressions of support for Umar Khalid, who is in judicial custody in connection with the alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Questioning the priorities of the Left-led JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), the ABVP said student organisations should focus on issues affecting students rather than promoting controversial political slogans.

ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal said, “Freedom of expression at JNU does not mean that any ideology should be allowed to behave disrespectfully towards opposing viewpoints and national personalities. Writing objectionable remarks alongside the image of a freedom fighter like Veer Savarkar and painting extremist political slogans on campus walls is not freedom of expression but an attempt to vitiate the university’s atmosphere. The student community of JNU will not accept such anarchic and divisive politics. We demand that the university administration take cognisance of these incidents, identify those responsible and initiate necessary action to preserve the dignity of JNU’s academic environment.”

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