JNU professor and Congress MP Bimol Akoijam booked on sexual harassment charges

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman, following a complaint lodged by the university's Chief Security Officer.

The FIR, registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday, have invoked Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS. Section 75 deals with sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact, advances, while Section 79 pertains to words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

The police action comes days after the university reportedly dismissed Akoijam from his service following an internal inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur constituency in the Lok Sabha, has denied the allegations and questioned the university's handling of the matter.

In its dismissal order dated October 9, the university stated that the inquiry had been conducted "pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment" and that the Internal Committee had recommended "major punishment" under the applicable service rules.

The order stated, "Upon following due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the internal committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam."

Akoijam denies allegations

Akoijam has denied the allegations, describing the university's action and subsequent media coverage a "political witch hunt" and alleging procedural irregularities in the inquiry.

"This kind of trial by the media has to stop. Also, the kind of charges they are talking about in the media are not there in the IC findings," Akoijam reportedly stated.

Sections of the JNU teaching community have also expressed concerns, questioning whether prescribed procedures were followed before imposing the punishment.