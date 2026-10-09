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Home / Delhi / JNU professor dismissed over sexual harassment charges after internal probe

JNU professor dismissed over sexual harassment charges after internal probe

According to an official order dated October 9, the university imposed the penalty of dismissal from service with immediate effect, based on the findings of the committee and the applicable service rules

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:39 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Photo: X
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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, following an inquiry by the university’s internal committee into allegations of sexual harassment.

According to an official order dated October 9, the university imposed the penalty of dismissal from service with immediate effect, based on the findings of the committee and the applicable service rules.

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The order states that the inquiry was conducted against the professor “pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment”. Following the inquiry, the internal committee recommended “major punishment” against him under the relevant University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

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The order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said, “Upon following due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the internal committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on Prof Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.”

The dismissal takes immediate effect, according to the order.

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