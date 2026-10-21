JNU revokes rustication of five students after 17-day hunger strike

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The breakthrough came following negotiations between student representatives and a committee headed by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences. The university issued a separate notice revoking the rustication of Aditi Mishra, K Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar with immediate effect, while directing them to pay their respective fines.

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According to the minutes of the meeting dated October 19, the administration agreed to withdraw all FIRs against students and proctorial enquiries initiated during protests against rustication, UGC regulations and inadequate hostel infrastructure.

The administration also agreed to constitute a committee, including JNUSU representatives, to review contentious provisions of the Chief Proctor's Office (CPO) Manual. Another committee will examine issues concerning the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), a long standing demand of the students union.

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Welcoming the development, JNUSU described it as a victory of collective student resistance. In a statement, the union said, "Student unity has forced the administration to adress our demands for an equitable, just and accessible campus!"

The union, however, maintained that the agitation would continue until all assurances were implemented.

Among other decisions, the committee agreed to favourably recommend discontinuation of the Siddhanta foundation courses, following concerns over their curriculum and unequal access to electronic devices among students.

The administration also committed to providing the Equal Opportunity Office (EOC) audit report within a week and agreed to its reorganisation with JNUSU representation. A separate committee will examine reservation related concerns in hostel allotments.

On infrastructure, structural audits of Tapti and Mahi Mandavi hostels and TEFLAS will be initiated, while geysers across hostels are to be made functional within two weeks. The administration also agreed to reopen the CSLG canteen, extend school library hours until 9 pm and examine arrangements for the Barak Hostel mess and Wi-Fi facilities.

A proposed 25 per cent increase in the Merit cum Means (MCM) scholarship will also be considered and recommended to the competent authority.

The committee is scheduled to meet again after 14 working days to review progress and discuss implementation.

Striking a cautious note, JNUSU said, "the struggle will continue until every commitment is implemented!"

The union said it would closely monitor the administration's assurances to ensure they did not remain confined to paperwork or get delayed by procedural hurdles.