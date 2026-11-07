JNU rusticates four students after violent Barak Hostel clash

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has rusticated four students and barred them from entering the campus with immediate effect following a violent clash at Barak Hostel on November 5, in which several students were injured in an alleged attack involving sharp-edged weapons.

The incident took place around 3 pm in Room 119 of the hostel, when a group of students allegedly barged into another student’s room. A dispute, reportedly linked to their friendship with a female student, soon escalated into a violent confrontation, with students allegedly attacking one another with sharp-edged weapons.

One of the injured students, identified as Saurabh Singh, sustained serious injuries to his head, face and hands. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. According to AIIMS, 11 injured persons were admitted to the hospital following the violence.

The university’s Proctor’s Office has taken disciplinary action against four students, MA students Ajay Singh Bhadauria and Shani Kant Kumar, BA student Saurabh Singh and a female student whose name has not been disclosed. All four have been rusticated and barred from entering the campus pending completion of the proctorial inquiry.

Advertisement

The order was issued under Sections 32(1) and 32(3) of the JNU Act, 1966. The administration has also warned of strict disciplinary action against anyone found providing shelter to the rusticated students on the university campus.

The violence reportedly left bloodstains across the hostel premises, with traces spotted from the first floor to the ground floor, triggering concern among students over campus security.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident, including charges of attempt to murder.

Advertisement

JNU, a leading central university, meanwhile, said it had robust institutional mechanisms for students to seek redressal of grievances and followed a zero-tolerance policy towards violence.

The administration said the incident posed a serious threat to students’ safety, created an atmosphere of fear and disrupted the academic environment and harmonious interaction among the student community.

The incident has once again brought campus security and violent confrontations at the university under scrutiny.