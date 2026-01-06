DT
Home / Delhi / JNU seeks FIR against students over ‘provocative’ slogans after SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

JNU seeks FIR against students over ‘provocative’ slogans after SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The JNU administration further alleged that the slogans were clearly audible, deliberate, and repeatedly raised, indicating intentional misconduct rather than spontaneous expression

Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:16 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has written to the Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR over the alleged raising of objectionable and provocative slogans outside Sabarmati Hostel on the night of January 5, university officials said. According to a letter issued by JNU Security Department, a programme titled “A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhabba” was organised around 10 pm outside Sabarmati Hostel by students associated with JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), ostensibly to mark the sixth anniversary of the January 5 violence on campus.

The university stated that the gathering initially involved 30-35 students and began as a commemorative event. However, the letter claims that following the Supreme Court’s verdict rejecting the bail pleas of former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the tone of the programme allegedly changed. “Certain students began raising highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans,” the letter said, adding that the slogans amounted to “direct contempt of the Supreme Court of India”.

The JNU administration further alleged that the slogans were clearly audible, deliberate, and repeatedly raised, indicating intentional misconduct rather than spontaneous expression. The act, it said, violated JNU Code of Conduct and had the potential to disturb public order, campus harmony, and the security environment of the university.

The letter named several students who were allegedly identified during the programme, including Aditi Mishra, Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali, Saad Azmi, Mehboob Ilahi, Kanishk, Pakeeza Khan, and Shubham, among others. Officials from JNU Security Department were present at the site and monitored the situation, the letter noted. Security personnel included an inspector, a supervisor, and multiple security guards.

The Chief Security Officer of JNU has requested the SHO of the Vasant Kunj (North) police station to lodge an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

