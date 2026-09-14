JNU sexual harassment allegations: DCW puts V-C on notice, seeks action taken report in 3 days

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of sexual harassment allegations made by female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against a professor, issuing a notice to the university’s Vice-Chancellor and seeking a report on the action taken within three days.

The move came on the directions of commission chairperson Lata Gupta after a video featuring several students alleging inaction by the university administration went viral on social media.

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Students claim complaint was filed in May

In the video, the students alleged that they had complained to the JNU Vice-Chancellor against the professor in May 2026 but that no action had been taken so far. They also accused the university administration of attempting to shield the professor.

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The commission has sought details of the action taken by JNU on the complaint and asked whether it was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

ICC action report sought

If the complaint was referred to the ICC, the commission has asked JNU to provide details of the action taken by the committee and the current status of its inquiry.

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The university has also been asked to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR), detailing the steps already taken and those proposed next. If no action has been taken on the complaint, JNU has been directed to explain why.

JNU given three days to respond

The commission has directed the university administration to submit a complete report within three days.

It also clarified that the allegations made on social media were not being treated as established facts. The notice, it said, was aimed at obtaining a factual report from the competent authority and establishing the actual status of the complaint.

‘No compromise on students’ safety’

Lata Gupta said any complaint of sexual harassment by a student or woman must be investigated fairly, sensitively and within a defined timeframe.

“Women and students’ safety cannot be compromised in any educational institution,” she said.