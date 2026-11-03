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Home / Delhi / JNU sexual harassment case: Delhi court seeks police response to Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea

JNU sexual harassment case: Delhi court seeks police response to Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea

No coercive action against Congress MP and JNU professor till November 5; court asks investigating officer to appear with case file

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:33 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Image credit/PTI
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A Delhi court on Tuesday issued notice to the city police on Congress MP and dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam's plea seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh sought a response from the Delhi Police and said no coercive action will be taken against Akoijam till the next date of hearing on November 5.

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The court also directed the investigating officer (IO) to appear with the case file on the next date of hearing.

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The judge said that the Inner Manipur MP's plea will be considered on that date.

In October, JNU dismissed professor Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment. The professor, however, has termed his dismissal a "witch hunt" and has raised questions regarding due process.

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On October 12, Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam days after being sacked from service.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court stayed JNU's order to terminate the services of Akoijam, and listed the matter for the next hearing in January 2027.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students have also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection at Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint and documents submitted by JNU's chief security officer (CSO).

According to the FIR, the assessment and observations recorded by the members of the university's Internal Committee (IC) were forwarded to police following an internal investigation.

In the complaint, the CSO said the IC conducted an inquiry into the allegations raised by various complainants and recorded its findings, assessment, and observations in the matter.

"The allegations against Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Centre for Studies of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, JNU, have been examined by the Internal Committee, and after assessment of witnesses, defence witnesses, and other material came on record," the FIR states.

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